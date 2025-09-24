The Pearl Island Hosts 'Mexican Night' In A Celebration Of Culture And Diplomacy

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), in collaboration with the Mexican Embassy in Qatar, and in the presence of Ambassador of Mexico to Qatar H E José Guillermo Ordorica Robles, hosted the vibrant“Mexican Night” at Isla Restaurant in The Pearl Island.

The evening showcased the richness of Mexican heritage while reflecting the power of cultural exchange in shaping inclusive destinations, transforming the venue into a colorful celebration of art, music, and tradition.

Ambassador of Mexico to Qatar H E José Guillermo Ordorica Robles with UDC officials during the event.

The event welcomed more than 300 guests, including ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries, along with distinguished members of Qatar's cultural and social community. Guests were treated to a diverse program featuring live folkloric performances by the Renacimiento ensemble, which brought Mexican traditions to life through vibrant dances and songs such as Sandunga and Cielito Lindo.

The lively atmosphere encouraged audience interaction, creating a festive spirit that resonated throughout the evening. Symbolic ceremonies commemorating Mexico's Independence and the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between the State of Qatar and Mexico added a historic and cultural dimension to the celebration.

During the event, Ambassador José Guillermo Ordorica Robles presented a Certificate of Appreciation to United Development Company, received by Yasser Al Jaidah, President & CEO.

Recognition was also extended to UDC's sister companies, with Ahmad Al Fadala accepting the honour on behalf of Hospitality Development Company. The Embassy expressed its appreciation for the contributions of these entities in ensuring the success of the evening and for their role in strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties.

“Mexican Night” concluded with a festive musical segment that engaged the audience and highlighted the joy of cultural exchange. The event offered a truly immersive experience combining entertainment with authentic artistry, reinforcing The Pearl Island's position as a world-class hub for cultural and diplomatic events, and reaffirming UDC's commitment to supporting community initiatives that foster dialogue and celebrate cultural diversity in Qatar.

