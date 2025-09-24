Olympic Track Athlete Colleen Quigley Joins Superfeet Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Olympian, coach and wellness advocate aligns with Superfeet's bold new vision to support athletes at every stage of their journey

FERNDALE, Wash., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superfeet, the global leader in performance insoles, is expanding its growing athlete roster by adding Colleen Quigley. Known for her dedication to sport and community, Quigley embodies the holistic athlete ethos at the heart of Superfeet.

Quigley – a 2016 Olympian in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, NCAA national champion, nine-time All-American and 2025 inductee in the Florida State University Athletics Hall of Fame – has built her career on passion, versatility and perseverance. From her unconventional beginnings as a dancer and model to becoming one of America's top middle-distance runners, her journey proves it's never too late to chase the sport's highest stage through hard work and dedication. Today, she is both a competitor and a community leader, serving as a role model for modern athletes who view peak performance as part of a well-rounded lifestyle.

“This partnership is about more than sport,” says Trip Randall, CEO of Superfeet.“Colleen represents performance with perspective: she's an Olympian, a mentor and an advocate for mental health and balance. Her story aligns perfectly with Superfeet's mission: Designed for movement. Built to change lives.” Beyond her own racing, Quigley is strengthening the sport through Meridia, a women-led, athlete-owned professional track team she co-founded earlier this year. Meridia is reimagining how athletes are supported, offering revenue-sharing, athlete autonomy, and a holistic infrastructure both on and off the track to help athletes succeed.

“Performance isn't always a straight path; it's about showing up, adapting, and finding strength in the details,” Quigley says.“I'm excited to partner with a brand that shares my passion for empowering athletes at every level.”

This new partnership comes as Superfeet pursues a renewed mission to serve athletes through biomechanical innovation and intentional design. Quigley joins fellow Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross on the brand's growing athlete team, reinforcing its athlete-first mindset. To follow along this new partnership, visit and follow on social media @Superfeet.

ABOUT SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE, LLC

Founded more than four decades ago, Superfeet Worldwide emerged from the sports medicine division of Northwest Podiatric Labs and has become a global leader in high-performance insoles. Known for its groundbreaking designs that support athletes in the most demanding conditions, Superfeet continues to advance insole technology to enhance athletic performance. The company donates 1% of sales and countless volunteer hours to initiatives that improve

access to movement and sport for future generations. For more information, visit superfeet .

