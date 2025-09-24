INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Tronox Holdings Plc Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - TROX
The class action concerns whether Tronox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
You have until November 3, 2025 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Tronox securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .
On July 30, 2025, Tronox announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing a significant reduction in sales of the Company's TiO2 products for the quarter. The Company attributed the decline to“softer than anticipated coatings season and heightened competitive dynamics.” As a result of the setback in sales, Tronox revised its 2025 financial outlook, lowering its full-year revenue guidance and reducing its dividend by 60%.
On this news, Tronox's stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 37.94%, to close at $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025.
Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .
