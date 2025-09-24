Harbourfront Centre Welcomes New Leaders To Its Board Of Directors
TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Harbourfront Centre is proud to announce the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Agostino De Gasperis, Shane D'Souza, and Laurel MacKay-Lee. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise in finance, law, and executive leadership, further strengthening Harbourfront Centre as it continues to grow its impact as Toronto's waterfront campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation.
“We are delighted to welcome Agostino, Shane, and Laurel to the Board,” says Tenio Evangelista, Chair of the Board of Directors.“Their leadership and experience will play a key role in guiding Harbourfront Centre through its next chapter of growth. At the same time, we extend our sincere thanks to Ian Halliday for his nine years of dedicated service to Harbourfront Centre. Ian's passion and commitment have left a lasting mark, and we look forward to maintaining close ties into the future.”
We are grateful to our Board of Directors for their steadfast leadership, guidance, and commitment. Their expertise and dedication are essential to advancing our mission and sustaining Harbourfront Centre's success:
Board of Directors
Officers
Tenio Evangelista - President
Charlie Angelakos - Vice President
Tanya D. Bowes - Vice President
Ayesha Chatterjee - Vice President
David Collenette - Vice President and Secretary
Alison King - Vice President
Daniel Leslie - Vice President and Treasurer
Directors
Megan Boyle - Province of Ontario Appointee
Shane D'Souza
Agostino De Gasperis
Laurel MacKay-Lee
Ausma Malik - City of Toronto Appointee
Ashley McKenzie-Barnes
Mrin Menon
Farah Mohamed
Carlo Oliviero
Biographies for each of the Directors are available here.
About Harbourfront Centre
Harbourfront Centre is Toronto's waterfront community campus for arts, culture, learning and recreation. Spanning a 10-acre campus at the heart of Toronto's central waterfront, it is a registered, charitable not-for-profit cultural organization that offers year-round programs and events accessible to all audiences. The organization champions established and emerging Canadian artists across varied disciplines and serves as a recreational hub for more than 6.3 million annual visitors. Whether hailing from across the street or around the globe, Harbourfront Centre offers memorable and meaningful experiences for all who visit.
