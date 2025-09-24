Madhya Pradesh: BJP Announces New District Office Bearers For Rewa
The appointments were approved by state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and formally announced by Virendra Kumar Gupta, District President of BJP Rewa.
The newly constituted team reflects a blend of seasoned party workers and emerging voices, aimed at energizing the party's presence across the district.
The announcement includes seven district vice presidents, three general secretaries, seven secretaries, and two finance-related positions, the party said in a statement.
Among the vice presidents are Prabodh Vyas, Manisha Pathak, Ashok Singh Gaharwar, Sharad Sahu, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Manish Chandra Shukla, and Sandhya Kol (Gautiya).
The general secretaries appointed are Umashankar Patel, Vivek Gautam, and Jeevanlal Saket, while the secretaries include Kalpana Patel, Raviraj Vishwakarma, Pranesh Ojha, Geeta Manjhi, Brijendra Gautam, Suman Shukla, and Babulal Yadav.
In the finance wing, Vasudev Tharwani has been named District Treasurer and Alaknaryan Kesharwani as Assistant Treasurer.
District President Virendra Gupta emphasised that the new team was formed with the consent of the state leadership and is expected to play a vital role in executing party programs, maintaining discipline, and strengthening grassroots outreach.
He expressed confidence that the newly appointed office bearers would uphold the party's values and contribute meaningfully to its growth in the region.
The inclusion of several women leaders-such as Manisha Pathak, Sandhya Kol, Kalpana Patel, Geeta Manjhi, and Suman Shukla-underscores the party's commitment to gender representation and inclusive leadership. This reshuffle comes at a time when political activity is intensifying across Madhya Pradesh.
The BJP's move to refresh its district leadership is seen as part of a broader strategy to consolidate its position and enhance its organizational readiness for the upcoming electoral cycle.
