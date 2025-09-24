LG Slams Leh Violence, Says Vested Interests Drawing Comparison With Nepal, Bangladesh
Addressing the situation, the LG said that while democratic protest and dialogue were rights of the people, resorting to arson, stone-pelting, and attacks on public and private property could never be justified.
“We know that in a democracy, everyone has the right to put forth their views. Even hunger strikes are part of democratic traditions. But what we have seen in the last 1-2 days-people being instigated, comparisons being drawn with Nepal and Bangladesh, attempts to set private offices and houses on fire, stone-pelting-this is not the tradition of Ladakh,” the LG said.
He alleged that certain groups were trying to destabilise the region for vested interests.“Those behind this violence will be identified and held accountable. Such acts will not be tolerated. I appeal to the people of Ladakh, especially the youth, to maintain peace,” he added.
The LG clarified that police and CRPF personnel were deployed only to maintain law and order after a bandh call.“Our personnel had only lathis, yet attempts were made to set CRPF men inside a vehicle on fire, and even the DGP's car was attacked. Is this justice? Should we allow our jawans to be targeted like this?” Gupta asked.
He urged political parties to come forward and help isolate miscreants.“Some people want to spoil the record of Ladakh's youth, so they don't get jobs. New things and reforms are being made in the tourism and health sectors. Notifications are being issued for new jobs. Don't let a few vested elements ruin Ladakh's peaceful environment,” he said.
Expressing condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the violence, Gupta said the administration has imposed curfew to restore calm.“I appeal to everyone to maintain harmony and ensure Ladakh's tradition of peace remains intact,” he added.
