Andersen Global Launches Member Firm In Tanzania
Founded in 2012, Andersen in Tanzania is a professional services firm delivering comprehensive advisory solutions to local and international clients. The firm is widely recognized for its technical depth and strategic insight across areas including tax compliance, restructuring, financial due diligence and risk management, payroll management, and risk mitigation. With a commercial and solutions-oriented approach, the team works across key sectors such as energy, real estate, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, banking, and logistics.
“Our transition to the Andersen brand marks an exciting new chapter for our firm,” said Olive Mosha, office managing director.“We've built a reputation for identifying the root of complex issues and delivering tailored, high-quality outcomes. Through this transition, we strengthen our ability to serve clients with deeper resources, broader perspectives, and the multidisciplinary capabilities that today's global marketplace demands.”
“Andersen in Tanzania brings strong technical credentials and a deeply commercial mindset to our growing African platform,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen.“This move not only enhances our tax advisory capabilities in the region, but also reflects our shared commitment to delivering integrated, best-in-class service globally.”
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 600 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
