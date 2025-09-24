Swisscom To Relocate Jobs To Holland And Latvia
-
Deutsch
de
Swisscom will Jobs nach Holland und Lettland verlagern
Original
Read more: Swisscom will Jobs nach Holland und Lettland verlager
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to a report by CH Media, 1,000 to 1,400 employees will be working in the Netherlands and Latvia in the future. Today there are between 600 and 800 employees.
Swisscom did not comment on these figures. According to a spokesperson, there are currently no more precise plans. He also emphasised that the plan should be managed“wherever possible” through natural fluctuation – for example, through retirements and voluntary departures.
It is also important that Switzerland is and remains the central location for Swisscom. The number of employees in the IT centres in the Netherlands and Latvia corresponds to a small fraction of Swisscom Switzerland's workforce“both today and in the medium term”, said the spokesperson. Overall, Swisscom expects the number of jobs in Switzerland to remain almost stable in 2025.
The reason given for the relocation of jobs is“continuous cost optimisation”. It is also about finding suitable specialists.
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment