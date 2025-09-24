Swisscom To Relocate Jobs To Holland And Latvia

Deutsch de Swisscom will Jobs nach Holland und Lettland verlagern Original Read more: Swisscom will Jobs nach Holland und Lettland verlager

Swisscom intends to relocate certain IT development tasks from Switzerland to Rotterdam and Riga. This was confirmed by the telecoms provider on Wednesday at the request of the news agency AWP. This content was published on September 24, 2025 - 08:48

According to a report by CH Media, 1,000 to 1,400 employees will be working in the Netherlands and Latvia in the future. Today there are between 600 and 800 employees.

Swisscom did not comment on these figures. According to a spokesperson, there are currently no more precise plans. He also emphasised that the plan should be managed“wherever possible” through natural fluctuation – for example, through retirements and voluntary departures.

It is also important that Switzerland is and remains the central location for Swisscom. The number of employees in the IT centres in the Netherlands and Latvia corresponds to a small fraction of Swisscom Switzerland's workforce“both today and in the medium term”, said the spokesperson. Overall, Swisscom expects the number of jobs in Switzerland to remain almost stable in 2025.

The reason given for the relocation of jobs is“continuous cost optimisation”. It is also about finding suitable specialists.

