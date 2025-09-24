Swiss Storm Costs Biggest In 20 Years
Original
This is the result of an analysis of the storm damage database published on Wednesday by the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL).
WSL lists a total of 13 storm-related fatalities for 2024. The last time there were higher numbers of victims was in 2000, when a total of 20 people lost their lives in storms in Switzerland.
As with the long-term average, most of the damage in 2024 occurred during the summer months. What was special, however, according to the report, was that almost 85% of the annual damage was concentrated in the month of June. Most of this was accounted for by the major storms in Misox, Valais and Ticino on June 21, 29 and 30.More More Swiss storm damage more frequent and more expensive
Translated from German by DeepL/mga
