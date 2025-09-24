Aviation Safety: Saudis To Donate USD 1 Million

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudi Arabia will donate USD 1 million to support the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) program“No Country Left Behind,” which helps developing countries implement civil aviation safety and security standards. The funding will cover the period from 2025 to 2028.

The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and President of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Saleh Al-Jasser, announced the donation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in his speech during the opening of the 42nd ICAO General Assembly, held in Montreal, Canada, the Saudi state news agency (SPA ) said.

Al-Jasser said Saudi Arabia is an influential force in regional and international aviation and ranks among the leading countries in aviation safety and security. He also mentioned that the country cooperates with ICAO and contributes to the development of global policies and practices in the field.

Saudi Arabia's aviation program has set a series of goals for the sector, including transporting over 330 million passengers annually by 2030, connecting the country to 250 international destinations, attracting investments exceeding USD 100 billion, developing infrastructure such as the King Salman International Airport, and training more than 50,000 aviation professionals by 2030.

The minister also highlighted other examples of the country's leadership in the field, such as chairing the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) and hosting the Middle East Aviation Safety Cooperative Program. He invited ICAO member states to the 4th Conference on the Future of Aviation, which will be held in Riyadh from April 20 to 22, 2026.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Saudi Press Agency/SPA

