Aviation Safety: Saudis To Donate USD 1 Million
The Minister of Transport and Logistics Services and President of the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Saleh Al-Jasser, announced the donation from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in his speech during the opening of the 42nd ICAO General Assembly, held in Montreal, Canada, the Saudi state news agency (SPA ) said.
Al-Jasser said Saudi Arabia is an influential force in regional and international aviation and ranks among the leading countries in aviation safety and security. He also mentioned that the country cooperates with ICAO and contributes to the development of global policies and practices in the field.
Saudi Arabia's aviation program has set a series of goals for the sector, including transporting over 330 million passengers annually by 2030, connecting the country to 250 international destinations, attracting investments exceeding USD 100 billion, developing infrastructure such as the King Salman International Airport, and training more than 50,000 aviation professionals by 2030.
The minister also highlighted other examples of the country's leadership in the field, such as chairing the Executive Council of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) and hosting the Middle East Aviation Safety Cooperative Program. He invited ICAO member states to the 4th Conference on the Future of Aviation, which will be held in Riyadh from April 20 to 22, 2026.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSaudi Press Agency/SPA
The post Aviation safety: Saudis to donate USD 1 million appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment