Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Marc's Anthony's Wife Nadia Ferreria Arrived In Panama And She Likes It -

2025-09-24 02:07:59
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Paraguayan model Nadia Ferreira, wife of Marc Anthony, arrived in Panama to host the 2025 Premios Juventud. Before arriving on national soil, Ferreira highlighted the beauty of our country and also wore a cap to blend in with the surroundings of Panama. “Panama, I've arrived, let the party begin,” she said. Ferreira will share the stage with Clarissa Molina, who was the first confirmed host of the event, and Alejandra Espinoza.

