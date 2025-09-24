Panama Black Weekend 2025 Expects $75 Million In Sales -
From the tourism sector, Nadkyi Duque, vice president of Apacecom and representative of the Chamber of Tourism (Camtur), emphasized that Panama is seen as a safe shopping destination. She also noted that hotels will offer special rates during the event to attract more tourists. Deputy Minister of Tourism Jorge Correa stated that the event seeks to strengthen shopping tourism and consolidate Panama as an attractive destination for international visitors.
