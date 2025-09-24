Panama Black Weekend 2025 Expects $75 Million In Sales

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panama Black Weekend 2025 will take place from October 3rd to 5th, with the participation of 16 shopping centers nationwide. During these days, stores will offer discounts of up to 70% and various promotions for local and international shoppers. Bonny Sánchez, president of the Panamanian Association of Shopping Centers (Apacecom), reported that the event is expected to generate more than $75 million in sales and economic impact, as well as a 25% increase in visitor traffic to participating businesses.

From the tourism sector, Nadkyi Duque, vice president of Apacecom and representative of the Chamber of Tourism (Camtur), emphasized that Panama is seen as a safe shopping destination. She also noted that hotels will offer special rates during the event to attract more tourists. Deputy Minister of Tourism Jorge Correa stated that the event seeks to strengthen shopping tourism and consolidate Panama as an attractive destination for international visitors.