Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Touring Old Town Panama By Bike For Car-Free Day With The European Embassies -


2025-09-24 02:07:59
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) As part of International Car-Free Day, the Spanish and Dutch embassies led a bicycle and walking tour of the Old Town on Monday, along with Panamanian authorities and diplomatic delegations. The Minister Counselor of the Spanish Embassy, ​​Jorge Peralta, emphasized that reducing the use of private cars helps reduce polluting emissions and improves the physical and mental health of the population. For his part, the Dutch ambassador, Sander Cohen, recalled that his country is“the land of bicycles” and that sustainable mobility is key to reducing traffic and protecting the environment. The activities included a walk from Cathedral Square to the Spanish Cultural Center, a symbolic event that sought to promote public transportation and alternative means of transportation such as walking or cycling.

