Touring Old Town Panama By Bike For Car-Free Day With The European Embassies -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) As part of International Car-Free Day, the Spanish and Dutch embassies led a bicycle and walking tour of the Old Town on Monday, along with Panamanian authorities and diplomatic delegations. The Minister Counselor of the Spanish Embassy, Jorge Peralta, emphasized that reducing the use of private cars helps reduce polluting emissions and improves the physical and mental health of the population. For his part, the Dutch ambassador, Sander Cohen, recalled that his country is“the land of bicycles” and that sustainable mobility is key to reducing traffic and protecting the environment. The activities included a walk from Cathedral Square to the Spanish Cultural Center, a symbolic event that sought to promote public transportation and alternative means of transportation such as walking or cycling.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment