The Fed's Easing Triggered The Dollar's Rise Against The NZD, CAD And JPY

The key rate cut and the Fed's forecasts for further policy easing failed to create momentum for the dollar's weakening. Moreover, the yen, as well as the New Zealand and Canadian dollars, are testing multi-month lows against the USD, while the pound, euro and Swiss franc are forming a reversal from their extremes.

Since the end of last week, the New Zealand dollar has retreated to 0.5840, touching the 200-day moving average. Last month and in May, it managed to bounce off it. However, this month, the local peak of NZDUSD was set immediately after the Fed's decision. More sensitive to fluctuations in demand, the kiwi may play the role of a canary in a coal mine, losing 2.75% over the week on a positive shift in the monetary policy differential for the currency, which was confirmed by stock indices and precious metals updating their highs. Previously, NZDUSD often followed the general risk appetite. However, it became suspiciously under pressure in the middle of the summer, despite the improvement in global economic assessments, particularly in China. An important signal of victory for sellers will be consolidation below the 200-day moving average, which has been followed by declines of 3.5% to 20% in the last five instances. For greater reliability, one can also wait for a signal in the form of a fall below the area of recent lows at 0.5800.