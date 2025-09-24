Global Artificial Intelligence Fintech Market Expected To Reach $76 Billion By 2033 As AI Adoption In The Financial Industry Expands - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) Watch CEO Leandro Iglesias share his vision for IQSTEL's growth : – Dear Shareholders, It has now been 120 days since IQSTEL (NASDAQ: IQST) uplisted to the Nasdaq, and I am pleased to report that our Company continues to deliver strong results while accelerating its expansion as a Global Connectivity, AI & Digital Corporation.

Over this short period, we have demonstrated that IQSTEL is uniquely positioned to capture growth across multiple high-value industries. Our four strategic business lines - Telecommunications, Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity - give us both diversification and the ability to leverage synergies across our business platform. Today, IQSTEL operates in more than 20 countries and maintains commercial relationships with over 600 of the world's largest telecom operators. This reach is the cornerstone of our ability to layer additional high-margin services, including AI, fintech, and cybersecurity, on top of our global business platform.

Just in the last 120 days, we have actively participated in some of the world's largest telecommunications and fintech industry events. These venues not only reinforce our presence among global leaders but also strengthen our relationships and accelerate opportunities to cross-sell high-margin services to the industry's largest players. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for IQST by visiting:

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Frost & Sullivan recently announced that AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) has been recognized with the 2025 Global Market Leadership Recognition in the passenger vehicle sector for its outstanding achievements in connectivity innovation, customer impact, and long-term strategic partnerships. This recognition highlights AT&T's consistent leadership in strengthening its global market position, enabling automotive manufacturers with advanced connected vehicle solutions, and delivering differentiated value across the passenger vehicle ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. AT&T excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving OEM requirements while executing them with efficiency, scale, and long-term sustainability.“AT&T solidifies its leadership in the passenger vehicle connectivity and broader IoT markets through unmatched network coverage that spans more roads than any other carrier, with 2.99 million square miles. This extensive coverage is crucial in renewal discussions with OEMs, who demand consistent, long-term connectivity throughout their vehicles' life cycles, often exceeding a decade,” said Kamalesh Mohanarangam, associate director at Frost & Sullivan.

In a move to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in serving the community, the City of Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo Police Department (BPD) and Verizon Business Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) recently announced a deal that will deliver city employees and police officers a comprehensive communications upgrade.

For the residents of Buffalo, this upgrade of a full suite of advanced communications tools helps ensure their local government and police department have what they need to best meet their evolving needs.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Buffalo and the BPD to provide them with the advanced communication tools they need to protect and serve their community,” said Frank Dipsia, Verizon Business government sales director for the Northeast.“This comprehensive upgrade underscores our commitment to equipping public safety agencies with the cutting-edge technology required for modern policing. City employees and BPD officers will now have real-time information access, enhanced situational awareness, and secure communications.”

SKYBOXE®, the new 5G company that's on a mission to“unwire” American households, recently announced that its flagship 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Router has officially received certification from T-Mobile US, Inc. ( NASDAQ: TMUS) . This milestone is mission-critical for SKYBOXE, as it expands compatibility across T-Mobile's nationwide 5G footprint.

The certification validates SKYBOXE's 5G-capable router solution for use across the United States on T-Mobile's 5G network, confirming performance, reliability, and compliance with carrier requirements.”Getting certified by T-Mobile was so much more than just another box to check; it became the difference between playing in the minor leagues and stepping onto the national stage,” said Rob Shambro, CEO and co-founder of SKYBOXE.“Without certification, devices run the risk of being blocked from the network if they fail to meet carrier standards. With certification, SKYBOXE has proven it can perform reliably at scale on one of the largest 5G networks in the U.S. That gives customers peace of mind knowing the device they deploy won't be sidelined or shut down.”

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently announced it connected the first residents in the Town of Buchanan, VA to Xfinity services. This rural network expansion includes all residents in the Town of Buchanan – connecting more than 750 homes to high-speed, symmetrical Internet powered by America's smartest and most reliable converged network.

Xfinity brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and smart home services into one simple, seamless solution – giving customers more speed, savings, and control over their connected lives. The Town of Buchanan now joins the more than 64 million homes and businesses nationwide with access to a network that fuels innovation, productivity, and everyday connection.

