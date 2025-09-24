Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Gerresheimer Comments On The Audit By German Bafin


2025-09-24 02:06:50
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Gerresheimer AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Gerresheimer comments on the audit by German BaFin
24.09.2025 / 10:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Gerresheimer comments on the audit by German BaFin

Duesseldorf, 24. September 2025. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) has been informed by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) that it is initiating an ad hoc financial report audit.

According to BaFin, the audit concerns the recognition of profits from contracts with customers in the consolidated financial statements and the associated group management report as of November 30, 2024.

Specifically, this relates to orders for which so-called“bill-and-hold” agreements were concluded with the respective customers in the last third of the 2024 financial year. The audit aims to clarify whether these revenues could be recognized in the consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year or only in the current 2025 financial year.

The Gerresheimer Group generated revenues of EUR 2.036 billion in the 2024 financial year. The revenues recognized under bill-and-hold agreements in fiscal year 2024 total a low double-digit million amount.

Gerresheimer continues to believe that these revenues and profits were appropriately recognized in fiscal year 2024 in accordance with the relevant accounting regulations.

“We take the supervisory authority's investigation very seriously. Transparency, compliance, and corporate governance are very important to us. We will therefore cooperate fully with BaFin to enable a complete and transparent clarification,” said Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG.

Contact Gerresheimer AG

Media
Jutta Lorberg
Head of Corporate Communication
T +49 211 6181 264
... 		Marion Stolzenwald
Senior Manager Corporate Communication
T +49 172 2424185
...

Investor Relations
Guido Pickert
Vice President Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181 220
...
Thomas Rosenke
Senior Manager Investor Relations
T +49 211 6181-187
...

24.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at

Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Peter-Müller-Str. 3
40468 Duesseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)211/61 81-00
Fax: +49-(0)211/61 81-121
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
WKN: A0LD6E
Indices: MDAX (Aktie)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2203102

End of News EQS News Service

MENAFN24092025004691010666ID1110106357

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search