Gerresheimer comments on the audit by German BaFin

24.09.2025 / 10:48 CET/CEST

Gerresheimer comments on the audit by German BaFin

Duesseldorf, 24. September 2025. Gerresheimer AG (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6) has been informed by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) that it is initiating an ad hoc financial report audit.

According to BaFin, the audit concerns the recognition of profits from contracts with customers in the consolidated financial statements and the associated group management report as of November 30, 2024.

Specifically, this relates to orders for which so-called“bill-and-hold” agreements were concluded with the respective customers in the last third of the 2024 financial year. The audit aims to clarify whether these revenues could be recognized in the consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year or only in the current 2025 financial year.

The Gerresheimer Group generated revenues of EUR 2.036 billion in the 2024 financial year. The revenues recognized under bill-and-hold agreements in fiscal year 2024 total a low double-digit million amount.

Gerresheimer continues to believe that these revenues and profits were appropriately recognized in fiscal year 2024 in accordance with the relevant accounting regulations.

“We take the supervisory authority's investigation very seriously. Transparency, compliance, and corporate governance are very important to us. We will therefore cooperate fully with BaFin to enable a complete and transparent clarification,” said Wolf Lehmann, CFO of Gerresheimer AG.

