

EQS-Media / 24.09.2025 / 12:06 CET/CEST

thyssenkrupp nucera Launches New 360° Lifecycle Service Portfolio for Chlor-Alkali Plants

Innovative, modular solutions integrate expertise, digital tools and global support to maximize electrolyzer performance and safety

Strategic framework provides optimal support for Chlor-Alkali electrolysis plants in every phase of their lifecycle for long-term operational excellence Fully automatic data synchronization enables optimal decisions about the timing of maintenance work Dortmund, September 24, 2025 – At its high-profile Chlorine Symposium in Cologne, thyssenkrupp nucera presented its innovative 360° Life Cycle Service Portfolio for Chlor-Alkali plants for the first time addressing evolving customer requirements. The new strategic framework offers customer-specific support across the entire lifecycle of the electrolysis plant, with a modular service portfolio that integrates technical expertise, digital innovation and global support to maximize availability, efficiency and safety. “Our goal is to empower customers with tailor-made, high-impact services that evolve with their needs. This portfolio is not just about maintenance – it's about enabling long-term operational excellence,” says Dr. Dominik Bergs, Head of Service Products at thyssenkrupp nucera. The 360° Lifecycle Service Portfolio is structured around the newly defined five strategic service clusters Sustain – for expert maintenance and component support; Staff – for on-site and remote technical assistance; Revamp – for tailored modernization engineering; Upgrade – for implementing the latest electrolyzer technologies; and Digital – for data-driven transparency and decision-making. Within this framework, multiple specialized service products from thyssenkrupp nucera offer solutions tailored to customer requirements for their specific operating and maintenance needs. This includes the newly developed“nucera EMS” (Electrolyzer Maintenance Switch) which significantly increases safety and efficiency during electrolyzer maintenance by reducing residual voltage. It can be seamlessly integrated into existing operating procedures. A further key innovation is the service product“nucera administrator”. The digital solution takes the maintenance planning of electrolyzer systems to a new level of excellence. The data synchronization enables companies to make better decisions about when maintenance work should ideally be carried out. The“nucera administrator” is more than just a software module – it's a strategic enabler for modern electrolyzer operations. It transforms fragmented data into actionable insights, enabling a shift from reactive to proactive operations. “Our goal at thyssenkrupp nucera is always to drive innovation and excellence in the field of electrolyzer management. The 360° life cycle service portfolio is proof of our commitment and ability to provide our customers with the best solutions for their changing requirements,” says Dr. Roland Beckmann, Executive Director Chlor-Alkali (CA) of thyssenkrupp nucera. Photos:

Please contact us to inquire about photographs. Media inquiries:

Rita Syre

Senior Manager Media Relations and Financial Communications

Phone: +49 174 161 86 24

E-Mail: ...





Investor inquiries:

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

Mail: ... About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for highly efficient electrolysis plants. The company has extensive expertise in the design, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants. Its track record includes more than 600 successfully installed projects with a total capacity of more than 10 gigawatts. thyssenkrupp nucera's Chlor-Alkali electrolysis plants allow significant savings in construction costs and offer fast, simple, and cost-effective assembly. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully made an IPO in July 2023 and is a member of the SDAX of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. -p

End of Media Release



Issuer: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA

Key word(s): Industry

24.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Freie-Vogel-Str. 385 a 44269 Dortmund Germany Phone: +49 231-22972-7100 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000NCA0001 WKN: NCA000 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2203156

End of News EQS Media