Swiss Prime Site successfully enters the European bond market and issues its first 6-year bond worth EUR 500 million

24.09.2025 / 18:20 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE Zug, 24. September 2025

Swiss Prime Site successfully issues its first Euro bond worth EUR 500 million

Interest rate very attractive, even compared to domestic financing costs Offering attracts enormous interest from investors with an order book more than eight times oversubscribed Swiss Prime Site has successfully raised EUR 500 million with its first Euro bond issue. The bond has a term of 6 years and a fixed annual coupon of 3.125%. Marcel Kucher, Chief Financial Officer and designated CEO of Swiss Prime Site, comments: ((At a time when Swiss real estate is considered a safe haven, we are proud to be the first Swiss real estate company to gain access to the European bond market. This successful placement further diversifies our sources of financing and increases Swiss Prime Site's financial flexibility and resilience. It also broadens our investor base and supports the growth of our high-quality property portfolio. The strong oversubscription clearly demonstrates our excellent access to one of the world's deepest and most stable capital markets and investor confidence in our portfolio and strategy.)) As is customary for Swiss issuers on the European bond market, the bond was issued via the issuing company ELM B.V. and guaranteed by Swiss Prime Site AG. The bond was rated A3 by Moody's, which corresponds to the company's issuer rating. The coupon of 3.125% on the EUR bond corresponds to 0.87% in CHF, which is in line with the interest rate expected for CHF financing. Compared to the average financing costs at the end of June 2025, the CHF interest rate is around 0.1 percentage points lower. Accordingly, the EUR bond reflects Swiss Prime Site's ongoing efforts to achieve cost-efficient financing and prudent capital management. All cash flows during the term of the bond and the repayment in 2031 have been converted into CHF through currency hedging. The net proceeds from the transaction will be used to finance or refinance eligible projects and assets as defined in Swiss Prime Site's Green Finance Framework. If you have any questions, please contact:



Investor Relations, Florian Hauber

Tel. +41 58 317 17 64



Media Relations, Mara Ricci

Tel. +41 58 317 17 42

