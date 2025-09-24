AIA Singapore Partners NHG Health To Advance Sustainable Healthcare And Population Health In Singapore
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) This Memorandum of Understanding focuses on innovative solutions, Value-Based Care, and population health to foster healthier communities. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 September 2025 - AIA Singapore and NHG Health today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening Singapore's healthcare ecosystem, enhancing population health, and ensuring the long-term sustainability and affordability of care for all residents.
Pictured from left to right: Mr. Aman Kumar, Director of Healthcare of AIA Singapore, Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, Professor Joe Sim, Group Chief Executive Officer, NHG Health, and Professor Chua Hong Choon, Chief Executive Officer of Khoo Teck Puat Hospital & Yishun Community Hospital
The MoU was signed today by Ms. Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, and Professor Joe Sim, Group Chief Executive Officer of NHG Health, at a ceremony held at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. The collaboration will focus on three key areas:
Professor Joe Sim, Group Chief Executive Officer of NHG Health , said, "NHG Health is committed to advancing population health and preventive care so that our residents in Central and North Singapore can enjoy more years of good health. AIA's deep expertise in risk management and wellness incentives complements our clinical strengths. This collaboration will enable us to align financing with healthier behaviours, drive prevention and early intervention so that both individuals and our health ecosystem benefit from cost efficiencies and better quality of life."
This partnership builds on AIA Singapore's ongoing efforts to innovate and expand its health and wellness offerings, reinforcing its dedication to supporting the holistic well-being of its policyholders and the wider Singapore population.
AIA Singapore has also introduced numerous initiatives to effectively address the evolving needs of policyholders.
In 2024, AIA Singapore introduced access to on-demand teleconsultations as well as mental wellness services, paediatric care, and home health screenings for all AIA insured members with AIA personal policies1. Additionally, the company introduced significant enhancements to its corporate insurance policies in October 20242. These enhancements included a first-in-market expanded inpatient coverage for mental health care, alongside other enhanced benefits, all offered at no additional premiums, benefitting over 1.3 million employees in Singapore, representing more than 20% of the nation's population.
-
Developing innovative solutions for a sustainable healthcare system in Singapore through exploring effective models of care.
Collaborating in delivering Value-Based Care (VBC) to provide better health outcomes for AIA Singapore policyholders at sustainable costs.
Collaborating on programmes focused on improving population health
