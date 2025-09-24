Spanish Excitement Continues With Over 20 Events And Promotions Across Singapore With The Return Of Eat Spain, Drink Spain 2025

|
Duration
|
Outlet
|
Promotion (s)
|
1 Sep – 15 Oct
|
Moxie Restaurant
|
Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja) at $118++ per bottle with any à la carte“Feast” plate ordered
|
1 Sep – 15 Oct
|
Cudo Restaurant
|
Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja) at $118++ per bottle with any à la carte“Feast” plate
|
1 Sep – 15 Oct
|
Famous Treasure Restaurant
|
Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja, red) or Belondrade Quinta Apolonia 2023 (Rueda, white) at $89++ per bottle.
|
1 Sep – 15 Oct
|
Yakiniquest Restaurant
|
Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja) at $21++ by the glass or $108++ per bottle
|
1 Sep – 15 Oct
|
Movida Restaurant
|
Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja) at $26++ by the glass or $130++ by the bottle
|
1 Sep – 15 Oct
|
My Little Spanish Place (Boat Quay)
|
Enjoy a complimentary tapas of your choice (Pimientos del Padrón, grilled chistorra, or patatas bravas) with any order of“Wine of the Month”
|
1 Sep – 15 Oct
|
My Little Spanish Place (Bukit Timah)
|
Enjoy a complimentary tapas of your choice (Pimientos del Padrón, grilled chistorra, or patatas bravas) with any order of“Wine of the Month”
|
1 Sep – 15 Oct
|
Deviate Restaurant
|
Garnacha Blanca and Graciano at $19++ by the glass or $98++ per bottle
|
15 – 30 Sep
|
El Olivo Shop (Takashimaya B2)
|
Enjoy exclusive Gourmet Bundle at a special promotional price of $118 (usual price: $130.70)
Gourmet Bundle includes:
FISAN Acorn-Fed 100% Ibérico Ham Hand-Carved
Oro Bailén Extra Virgin Olive Oil (250ml)
Bonito del Norte (Cantabrian White Tuna) by Conservas Catalina –
Stuffed Olives from La Explanada Gourmet
|
1 – 15 Oct
|
El Olivo Shop (Takashimaya B2)
|
Enjoy 20% off FISAN Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham (Hand-Carved 70g)
|
15 Sep – 15 Oct
|
El Olivo Shop (Online)
|
Enjoy 10% off all online purchases on a range of Spanish products at
.
Use promo code upon checkout
|
22 Sep – 15 Oct
|
Haus Cheesecake & Wine
|
Exclusive Spanish Wine Flight (3 glasses of wine - Menade Verdejo, Garnacha Blanca and Graciano) at $39.
|
1 – 15 Oct
|
The Feather Blade Restaurant
|
On 1 October, enjoy 90 minutes of free flow wines - white, red, and refreshing sangria for just SGD 58++ per person.
From 2 to 15 October, enjoy two exclusive Spanish wines - Patra Negra Verdejo and Ostatu Tinto at only $16++ per glass or $80++ per bottle.
Find out more about Eat Spain Drink Spain 2025
here .
Throwback to a Bold Kickoff of Spanish Culinary Adventures
Earlier this month, the ESDS 2025 campaign kicked off with two signature events that spotlighted key partners and showcased the rich gastronomic adventures of Spanish cuisine.
Spanish Wine Dinner with Tres Monos
On 12 September, a five-course dinner paired with a range of exquisite Spanish wines brought in by
Tres Monos was held at the Astor Grill at The St. Regis Singapore. Attended by over 40 guests, this marked the successful start of a series of activities and experiences for ESDS 2025. Guided by TRES MONOS, the evening was a night of indulgence and discovery – the true taste of Spanish
joie de vivre (joy of living).
Galician Day at AT-SUNRICE GLOBALCHEF ACADEMY
For one day only, on 13 September 2025 from 12pm to 5.00pm, ESDS 2025 hosted the fully-sold out
Galician Day ($78 per person) at AT-Sunrice Globalchef Academy. Guests had the rare chance to savour the rich flavours and coastal charm of this under explored region in Spain.
Known for its rugged Atlantic coast, lush green hills, and deep-rooted food traditions, Galicia offers a cuisine of culinary hidden gems that marry land and sea in soulful harmony – wholeheartedly brought to life by a ward-winning Michelin star Chef Miguel F. Vidal , himself a son of A Coruña, a coastal town in Galicia. Joined by Chef Javier“Taky” Rodríguez Ponte, they delighted guests with dishes in a
Galician Discovery Menu , followed by an exclusive
Authentic Galician Empanada Cooking Class by Chef Miguel himself, and a Wine Masterclass by sommelier Zachary Tay.
There was also a Produce Market running concurrently from 12pm to 5pm at the venue, where visitors could taste and purchase limited quantities of Spanish wines and cava from local grocers such as Tres Monos and Ecolah.
Jamon Iberico Night at Nómada
On 19 September 2025, guests prepared their palates for an extraordinary evening of Spanish indulgence of Noche de Jamón at Nómada , a one-night-only celebration of the world's finest cured ham at Singapore's destination for bold, globally inspired Spanish cuisine.
In collaboration with El Olivo x FISAN x Nómada , the evening showcased the hand-carved, award-winning
100% acorn-fed Ibérico Ham from FISAN's Alta Gastronomía collection. This rare delicacy, sourced from the oak-filled dehesas of Spain, comes from free-range Iberian pigs that feast exclusively on acorns during the Montanera season (mid-October to the end of March). Guests savoured its unparalleled depth, complexity, and melt-in-the-mouth texture - a ham aged for up to 60 months in FISAN's natural drying rooms and cellars.
The celebration was further elevated with specially crafted dishes, including the crowd-favourite Croquetas de Jamón Ibérico - golden, creamy bites of indulgence that perfectly complemented the evening of Spanish gastronomy.
Eat Spain Drink Spain 2025 Spanish Fair
On 22 September 2025, business owners and industry professionals gathered for Spain On The Menu, a B2B
Spanish produce showcase and olive oil tasting session , hosted at Pura Brasa from 3 to 5pm.
The event brought together Spanish importers and influential HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, and Café/Catering) and retail professionals in a dynamic culinary networking format. A professional olive oil tasting, led by a local taster educated in Spain and now an olive oil producer in New Zealand, guided participants through tasting techniques, sensory profiles, production methods, and culinary applications of premium Spanish olive oils..
The session successfully connected industry professionals with authentic Spanish products while highlighting innovative applications for the Singapore market.
