Investornewsbreaks Onar Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR) Appoints Kelly Anderson, CPA As Audit Committee Chair

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Onar (OTCQB: ONAR) , a marketing technology company and network of marketing agencies, announced the appointment of Kelly Anderson, CPA to its Board of Directors as Chair of the Audit Committee. Anderson brings more than 25 years of senior financial leadership and M&A experience, including oversight of more than 400 acquisitions and prior executive roles at Mavenlink, Fisker Automotive, Experian, and The First American Corporation. Her appointment completes ONAR's independent board build-out alongside recent appointees Scott Kauffman, Reda Raad, and Mark Gazit. The Company noted Anderson's leadership strengthens its governance framework as it advances an acquisition-driven growth strategy and prepares for a potential uplisting to a national exchange.

About ONAR Holding Corporation

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and network of specialized marketing agencies. Its mission is to deliver unparalleled marketing services with measurable growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. ONAR's agency network includes specialized performance and healthcare marketing solutions, supported by ONAR Labs-a technology incubator deepening its AI capabilities. ONAR works with mid-market and growth-stage companies and is actively acquiring agencies to expand its platform.

