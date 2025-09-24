Comment Of PHL Envoy On HH The Amir's UNGA Speech
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's active efforts to preserve and strengthen a rules-based international order, as underscored by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, resonate with the Philippines' own core belief that a global order based on faithful adherence to international law-from respect for territorial integrity to the protection of migrant workers' rights-is most crucial in attaining justice, guaranteeing peace, and achieving shared prosperity.
On this score, the Philippines recognises the pivotal role Qatar plays in addressing issues of importance in the Gulf Region and beyond. In fact, Qatar has a demonstrated history of promoting preventive diplomacy and taking part in mediation efforts for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.
Like Qatar, the Philippines has played a bridging and moderating role in many multilateral settings where polarities have threatened consensus, and it intends to continue discharging this role in the face of growing division and xenophobia.
