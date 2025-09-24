STAAR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Investigates Fairness Of Proposed STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) Shareholder Buyout And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm To Discuss Their Legal Rights And Options
Click here for additional information:
On August 5, 2025, STAAR announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Alcon at a price of $28.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, STAAR shareholders – many of whom purchased their STAA shares at prices above $30.00 per share – will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.
The investigation seeks to determine whether STAAR investors will be receiving sufficient monetary consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the buyout price. Notably, the proposed buyout price of $28.00 per share is significantly lower than the Company's 52-week high value of $38.60 per share .
STAAR shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (888) 715-1740. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):
Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis, which means that the firm's clients never pay any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit .
CONTACT:
Kaskela Law LLC
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
(... )
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
(... )
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229-0750
(888) 715-1740
This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment