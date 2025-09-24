Sustainability At Chemours

MENAFN - 3BL) At Chemours, we are committed to making chemistry as responsible as it is essential. Our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) goals are a reflection of the culture, values, and ethics we embrace as a company, as well as an extension of our business strategy. Pursuing these ambitious goals challenges us to use strategic foresight to manage disruptions and continue innovating to provide next-generation solutions that are more sustainable and better serve the industries in which we operate. At the same time, they help ensure our products are responsibly manufactured in a manner that minimizes environmental impact and protects the communities in which we operate.

After completing our first Double Materiality Assessment (DMA), we began the process of refreshing our 2030 CRC pillars and goals to address the risks, impacts, and opportunities identified in the assessment. The insights gained from our DMA help us better meet the current and emerging needs of our business and our stakeholders. Several goals are in the process of being refreshed or integrated into business processes after being achieved. New aspiration statements have been developed in alignment with our company's strategic priorities and will enable us to expand existing goals or introduce new targets as part of our future sustainability reporting.

Double Materiality Assessment

In 2024, Chemours completed our first Double Materiality Assessment (DMA) to better identify and understand the sustainability risks and opportunities that are most material for Chemours and have the highest impact on our external stakeholders and society.

We will refresh our DMA regularly through interviews with a cross-section of employees, as well as deploying various business intelligence tools and benchmarks. The Chemours Sustainability Council (CSC) and leaders from our three business units will continue to provide feedback on the prioritized issues and validate the results of the research, survey, interviews, and data analytics processes. The results from the assessment will be combined with other business inputs to identify areas of focus and refine our commitments and disclosure practices. Prioritization and effective management of these risks, opportunities and impacts will be integrated into our strategy, business models, risk management, and governance processes to drive continued commercial success.

Our DMA prepares us to comply with emerging sustainability disclosure regulations, including assessments in line with the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). The priority topics may shift as we update our DMA.

Double Materiality Informs Sustainability Goals Review

Our DMA has been an important tool in helping us refresh our 2030 CRC aspirations and goals to align with the issues that matter most to our business and stakeholders, as well as address the evolving sustainability challenges facing our world.

We recognize the urgency of the material topics identified in our DMA and believe that Chemours' science and innovation can be key levers of change and progress. To address Resource Use and Circular Economy, an important topic identified in our DMA , we are broadening our landfill intensity goal to incorporate more holistic circularity metrics focused around three categories: materials, water and energy. Within the water category of circularity, we are looking to evolve our strategy to expand beyond our direct operations to also include our value chain as we look to help address water stress and quality in our local watersheds.

In response to the Own Workforce category identified in our DMA, we are broadening the scope and focus of our Trusted Employer sustainability aspiration to move beyond simply increasing representation to actively creating an inclusive environment where all individuals feel valued, respected, and have a sense of belonging and the opportunity to develop at Chemours.

The DMA is helping us evolve our 2030 CRC aspirations and goals, build on our achievements and drive more impact, as we collaborate to further advance our commitments and meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.

