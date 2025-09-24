Prime Minister Meets Singapore's Foreign Minister
New York: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Wenesday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore HE Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.
The meeting took place on the margins of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Both sides discussed advancing bilateral cooperation, as well as a variety of regional and global issues of shared concern.
