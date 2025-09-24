Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Dominican Republic President Abinader

2025-09-24 02:00:36

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader in New York on the margins of the 80th United Nations High Level Week.

The Secretary underscored the strong U.S.–Dominican Republic relationship and commended President Abinader’s partnership in advancing regional security.  They discussed strengthening collaboration to disrupt illicit firearms and drug trafficking and stressed the urgency of continued international support to bring security and stability to Haiti, including through the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution authorizing a UN Support Office for Haiti.

The Secretary and President Abinader emphasized the importance of the Summit of the Americas and its role in fostering private sector engagement across our hemisphere.

More Story

