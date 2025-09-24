Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Dominican Republic President Abinader
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader in New York on the margins of the 80th United Nations High Level Week.
The Secretary underscored the strong U.S.–Dominican Republic relationship and commended President Abinader’s partnership in advancing regional security. They discussed strengthening collaboration to disrupt illicit firearms and drug trafficking and stressed the urgency of continued international support to bring security and stability to Haiti, including through the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution authorizing a UN Support Office for Haiti.
The Secretary and President Abinader emphasized the importance of the Summit of the Americas and its role in fostering private sector engagement across our hemisphere.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment