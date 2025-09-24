Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay

The two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues, including Bhutan’s significant efforts to coordinate on migration issues. The Deputy Secretary expressed hope that the United States and Bhutan could deepen the bilateral relationship for the mutual benefit of both countries. The Deputy Secretary discussed priority areas of engagement, including expanding economic cooperation and support for sovereignty and the rule of law.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

