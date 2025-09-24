Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov


2025-09-24 02:00:36

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps toward a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

