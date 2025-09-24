Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Secretary reiterated President Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps toward a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

