Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary And Cabinet Secretary For Foreign And Diaspora Affairs Mudavadi

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met yesterday with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Both parties underscored the urgency of establishing a Gang Suppression Force and UN Support Office to ensure Haiti re-establishes security and sets itself back on the path towards stability. The Deputy Secretary and Prime Cabinet Secretary also discussed the situation in Somalia, addressed ongoing U.S. efforts to achieve peace in Africa, and explored additional opportunities for further security and commercial cooperation. Both sides agreed that, through our vital and enduring partnership, the United States and Kenya can work cooperatively toward a more safe, stable, and prosperous region and world.