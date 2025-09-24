Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary And Cabinet Secretary For Foreign And Diaspora Affairs Mudavadi

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary And Cabinet Secretary For Foreign And Diaspora Affairs Mudavadi


2025-09-24 02:00:36

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met yesterday with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on the margins of the UN General Assembly.  Both parties underscored the urgency of establishing a Gang Suppression Force and UN Support Office to ensure Haiti re-establishes security and sets itself back on the path towards stability.  The Deputy Secretary and Prime Cabinet Secretary also discussed the situation in Somalia, addressed ongoing U.S. efforts to achieve peace in Africa, and explored additional opportunities for further security and commercial cooperation.  Both sides agreed that, through our vital and enduring partnership, the United States and Kenya can work cooperatively toward a more safe, stable, and prosperous region and world.

MENAFN24092025004514009831ID1110106241

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search