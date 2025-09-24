Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary And Cabinet Secretary For Foreign And Diaspora Affairs Mudavadi
The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met yesterday with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi on the margins of the UN General Assembly. Both parties underscored the urgency of establishing a Gang Suppression Force and UN Support Office to ensure Haiti re-establishes security and sets itself back on the path towards stability. The Deputy Secretary and Prime Cabinet Secretary also discussed the situation in Somalia, addressed ongoing U.S. efforts to achieve peace in Africa, and explored additional opportunities for further security and commercial cooperation. Both sides agreed that, through our vital and enduring partnership, the United States and Kenya can work cooperatively toward a more safe, stable, and prosperous region and world.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment