Cricket Stadium, Academy Being Built In Baghlan's Capital

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News

KABUL (Pajhwok): Construction work has been initiated on a cricket stadium and academy at a cost of 9.5 million afghanis in the capital of northern Baghlan province, the game's regularity authority announced on Wednesday.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page that the stadium and academy were being built on 10 acres of land in Pul-i-Khumri, the provincial capital.

Eng. Mumtaz Omarzai, director of engineering department at ACB, said:“These projects will cost 9.5 million afghanis. The water supply system has been completed, while work on levelling, greening, constructing five pitches and a surrounding drainage canal of the stadium has now formally started.”

Mumtaz added that a standard academy would also be constructed on one side of the stadium.

According to ACB, the stadium and academy will be completed within a year. Once finished, they would provide more opportunities and facilities for Baghlan's youth to learn and develop professional cricket.

This comes as on 24 June 2025, the board also launched a project worth 34 million afghanis to expand the spectators' seating capacity at the Rahmat Wali Masroor Cricket Stadium in Khost.

