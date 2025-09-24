From Home Garden To 'Agricultural Cooperative': Successful Woman In Jawzjan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Saira, a woman farmer in the capital of northern Jawzjan province, has provided job and income opportunities for more than 200 women by establishing an“agricultural cooperative”.

She called on the government and aid organisations to support women active in this sector by launching training programmes about modern agricultural techniques.

Saira, the mother of six children, lives in Qura village in Shiberghan, the provincial capital. She has been working in farming and livestock for more than 16 years.

Speaking to Pajhwok Afghan News, she said:“I am illiterate. Due to poverty and cultural restrictions, I was unable to go to school in my childhood. I always wished to study and become a teacher, but because of economic hardships, I had no choice but to work in farming to feed my family.”

She began her work with a small home garden, growing vegetables such as cucumbers, tomatoes, aubergines and okra, which she sold. Gradually, she shifted to cotton cultivation and expanded her work.

Saira now cultivates cotton on two acres of land, where her husband works alongside her and she also harvests well from her home gardens.

She has also created work opportunities for a number of women in the cotton sector. Recently, she succeeded in establishing an agricultural cooperative for women.

She explained that she set up the cooperative with an investment of 231,000 afghanis. At present, 231 women are engaged in various activities within it, including gardening, livestock farming (dairy production) and agriculture.

The main aim of the cooperative, she said, was to create employment opportunities for other women in the village.

The cooperative's activities include developing local orchards, dairy cattle farming and cultivating essential crops.

These not only increase the income of the women members, but also strengthen the local economy, improve food security and enhance women's participation in the village's economic life.

Saira called on the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) and partner organisations to provide training programmes in modern farming skills, agricultural products' processing and marketing for women farmers.

She said:“Neither I nor women of the village are familiar with modern farming skills, and no regular training programme has been held for us recently. This is a major challenge in our work.”

Hussina, another woman farmer in Qura village, shared her experience:“For eight years I have been engaged in various agricultural activities. Each year, with the help of my husband and eldest son, we cultivate different crops such as sesame, wheat, saffron and vegetables. Fortunately, we achieve good yields every year.”

She praised the establishment of the cooperative, adding:“Through the cooperative, I was able to obtain improved seeds and necessary tools. Now my produce is higher than before.”

Alongside farming with her husband, she also maintains a home garden, cultivating onions, coriander and okra.

She too called for training programmes in modern agriculture for women.

Meanwhile, Gulsom, who has six years of experience in livestock, gardening and home gardening, said:“Every year we raise dairy goats and cows. From their milk we produce yoghurt, cream, qurut and cheese to sell in the market. We also buy thin livestock, fatten them, and sell them at a good price. This way our income doubles.”

She also has a home garden where she grows a variety of vegetables.

“An organisation provided us with grapevines, so we also have a vineyard. I work in the vineyard with my husband. When the grapes ripen, we harvest them and make raisins from part of the crop,” she added.

She requested MoAIL to support women farmers with training in modern farming and drip irrigation systems to boost production and increase yields.

Jawad Farzam, an agricultural expert in Jawzjan, told Pajhwok that rural women in the province play a crucial role not only within their families but also within their communities, with a significant presence in agriculture.

According to him, women actively participate in all stages of agriculture, from land preparation and sowing to irrigation and harvesting.

In many villages, women apply effective traditional methods that boost production and improve quality.

“Economically, too, women's efforts directly impact household livelihoods. Many families depend on the income generated by women through farming and handicrafts linked to agriculture. Rural women are therefore the hidden but firm pillars of household and local economies,” he said.

He stressed that, given the effectiveness of women's work in farming and livestock, training programmes should be organised for them.

Meanwhile, Zabihullah Khairandish, spokesman for the provincial Department of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock in Jawzjan, said:“In the future, we plan to launch more training and support programmes for women farmers to increase their contribution to agricultural development and the local economy.”

He explained that his department has already taken several steps towards empowering women farmers.“With the cooperation of partner organisations, we have established 250 greenhouses on the outskirts of Shiberghan and in districts, which has helped create jobs and strengthen household economies.”

According to him, in Jawzjan more than 500 women are currently engaged in agriculture, including greenhouse cultivation, mushroom farming, saffron production and other sectors.

