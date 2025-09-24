USHBC Condemns Youtube TV's Proposed“Hispanic Tax”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , the leading advocate for America's 4.5 million Hispanic-owned businesses contributing more than $850 billion to the U.S. economy, is deeply opposed to Google/YouTube TV's proposal to remove Univision from its Base Plan. This action amounts to what Univision has called an '18% Hispanic Tax,' disproportionately burdening nearly 9 million Hispanic households who rely on Univision for trusted news, cultural programming, and vital community connection.

In a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), called for action to prevent the marginalization of the Hispanic community. He has issued the following statement:

“The USHBC condemns YouTube TV's plan to single out the Hispanic community by stripping Univision from its base package while less-watched networks such as BET, BET-Her, and MTV remain included. Univision consistently delivers nearly twice the nightly viewership of these networks combined, making clear that this move is not based on performance but on targeting America's largest minority community. This proposal is discriminatory, monopolistic, and shows a direct disregard for antitrust principles, while denying every American their right to free access to information.

For Hispanic families, Univision is not just entertainment. It is a lifeline for local news, trusted cultural programming, and critical information that ensures they are active and informed participants in our democracy. Singling out Hispanic households to pay hundreds of dollars more each year for programming that literally and figuratively speaks to them, while less-watched networks with key community lanes remain in the base package, preys on our community and exploits millions of bilingual and Spanish-dominant families.”

Univision is one of the nation's most-watched news and entertainment networks, drawing tens of millions of viewers through its primetime programming, network, and affiliates that serve major U.S. metropolitan markets from Los Angeles to Miami, Chicago, Houston, and New York. Every other major distributor, including DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV, include Univision in their core packages. Google/YouTube TV stands alone in seeking to isolate it behind a paywall.

The USHBC calls on YouTube TV to reverse this targeted proposal. Ensuring access to Univision is both a moral and democratic imperative and an acknowledgment of the fastest-growing, most politically influential segment of the American electorate. Hispanic families deserve nothing less.

About the USHBC

Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

