USHBC Condemns Youtube TV's Proposed“Hispanic Tax”
In a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), called for action to prevent the marginalization of the Hispanic community. He has issued the following statement:
“The USHBC condemns YouTube TV's plan to single out the Hispanic community by stripping Univision from its base package while less-watched networks such as BET, BET-Her, and MTV remain included. Univision consistently delivers nearly twice the nightly viewership of these networks combined, making clear that this move is not based on performance but on targeting America's largest minority community. This proposal is discriminatory, monopolistic, and shows a direct disregard for antitrust principles, while denying every American their right to free access to information.
For Hispanic families, Univision is not just entertainment. It is a lifeline for local news, trusted cultural programming, and critical information that ensures they are active and informed participants in our democracy. Singling out Hispanic households to pay hundreds of dollars more each year for programming that literally and figuratively speaks to them, while less-watched networks with key community lanes remain in the base package, preys on our community and exploits millions of bilingual and Spanish-dominant families.”
Univision is one of the nation's most-watched news and entertainment networks, drawing tens of millions of viewers through its primetime programming, network, and affiliates that serve major U.S. metropolitan markets from Los Angeles to Miami, Chicago, Houston, and New York. Every other major distributor, including DirecTV and Hulu + Live TV, include Univision in their core packages. Google/YouTube TV stands alone in seeking to isolate it behind a paywall.
The USHBC calls on YouTube TV to reverse this targeted proposal. Ensuring access to Univision is both a moral and democratic imperative and an acknowledgment of the fastest-growing, most politically influential segment of the American electorate. Hispanic families deserve nothing less.
To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.
Visit ushbc/join to become a member today
About the USHBC
Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Contact:
Katherine O'Hara
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment