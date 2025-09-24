(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE | September 24 th 2025 – 5.45pm IN A CHALLENGING MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, SYNERGIE CONFIRMS ITS FINANCIAL STRENGTH AND RESILIENCE Revenue : € 1,583.6 million

EBITDA : € 63.2 million

Net profit : € 27.2 million On September 24th, 2025, the SYNERGIE Board of Directors, chaired by Mr Victorien Vaney,

approved the consolidated half-year financial statements for the period ended 30 June 2025. These financial statements have been subject to a limited review by the auditors, and the corresponding report is being issued.

In € million H1 2025 H1 2024 % Variation Revenue 1,583.6 1,555.4 + 1.8% EBITDA (1) 63.2 63.3 -0.2% EBITA (2) 48.5 50.4 -3.8% Operating profit 45.4 46.2 -1.9% Net profit 27.2 31.7 -14.1% Net profit Group Share 27.2 29.4 -7.4%

(1) Current operating income before depreciation and amortisation

(2) Current operating income before depreciation of assets arising from business combinations

Revenue of € 1,583.6 million

SYNERGIE reported consolidated Revenue of € 1,583.6 million for the first half of 2025, up +1.8% on previous year. It reflects the Group's resilience in an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment. This performance was driven by the successful integration of Australian activities, with a scope effect of €26.2 million. International business accounted for 60.5% of total Revenue in the first half of the year 2025, compared to 59.2% in 2024.

International revenues grew by +4.1% in H1 2025, driven both by the scope effect and by organic growth of +1.0%. Northern and Eastern Europe were impacted by a decline in the temporary employment market (-1.8%), while Southern Europe maintained its momentum (+3.0%), driven by a good performance of the Spanish and Italian subsidiaries.

In France, first-half Revenue reached €626.1 million, decreasing by -1.4% compared to H1 2024 due to the impact of an unstable economic and political climate. The second quarter showed a positive shift, with growth of +0.2%, supporting the outlook for a gradual stabilization of the sector's activity.

EBITDA and EBITA

In the first half of 2025, Synergie generated EBITDA of €63.2 million (4.0% of Revenue), compared with €63.3 million (4.1% of Revenue) in the first half of 2024. This stability reflects a consistently robust customer mix and good diversification, confirming the Group's ability to absorb external pressures. Despite an economic slowdown in certain markets (including France and Germany) and intensifying competitive pressure on margins, Synergie is continuing to invest in diversifying its operations and rolling out its digitalization plan.

EBITA reached €48.5 million, or 3.1% of Revenue, compared with €50.4 million in 2024. This decline is due to a +€1.8 million increase in amortization of Right-of-use assets. The contribution from international operations amounted to €19.9 million (40.9% of EBITA).

Operating profit

Operating profit amounted to €45.4 million. Other operating expenses and income, which had a negative impact in H1 2024 due to an expense of €1.1 million, contributed €0.1 million in income this year.

Net profit

The Net profit amounted to €27.2 million, down -14.1%. This decrease is mainly due to a decline in Financial Income of -€3.8 million and the exceptional tax contribution on the profit of larger companies in France (-€2.0 million).

A solid financial structure

With shareholders' equity of €727.8 million as of June 30 and cash position net of debt of €376.7 million, the Group confirms its financial strength.

Outlook for H2 2025

Despite the challenges faced in certain markets during the first half of 2025, the Group remains confident in its ability to maintain its growth trajectory and achieve higher Revenue in the second half of the year compared to 2024.

In an international environment still marked by economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the Group continues to exercise vigilance and agility, constantly adapting its structures and offers of services to meet evolving market conditions.

Next event

Communication of the third quarter 2025 Revenue on Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025, after the stock market closes.

