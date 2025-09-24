Oeno Hosts Trade And Press Tasting With Etna Pioneer Stef Yim
LONDON, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 4 September 2025 Oeno Trade () welcomed press and buyers to Oeno House (Royal Exchange, EC3V) for a drop-in with Stef Yim , founder-winemaker of Azienda Agricola Sciara on Mount Etna. The focus was Sciara's altitude-labelled bottlings and a debut release that underscores the producer's push into extreme-altitude viticulture.
Producer context
Hong Kong–born and Los Angeles–raised, Stef Yim has become one of Etna's most talked-about artisans, renowned for vineyards that push the boundaries of altitude and for a philosophy that prizes clarity of site over cellar artifice. Stef farms parcels around Etna and vinifies with a site-first approach-native ferments, low total SO2 and amphora where appropriate-so altitude and soil lead the style. The range is organised by elevation (e.g., 760 m, 980 m, 1200 m ) rather than contrada alone.
Wines shown:
Ubriaco Sulla Luna 2021 - Carricante, Catarratto, Minella Bianca
A textural white shaped by gentle skin-contact cues and neutral vessels (ceramic/amphora), bringing citrus peel, ginger tea, saline lift and herbal nuance without heaviness.
Sciara“750” Sciaranuova Rosso 2015 - Nerello Mascalese
From the ash- and lapilli-rich soils of Sciaranuova; a distinct gunpowder/flinty imprint over red-cherry fruit and fine, sandy tannins. Allocation only.
760 metri 2020 - Nerello Mascalese with Nerello Cappuccio
Taut and red-fruited, with pink-pepper spice and wild-herb detail; the altitude keeps the frame streamlined and aromatic.
1200 metri 2021 & 2022 - Grenache (old vines, Contrada Nave; amphora elements)
A comparison of season at extreme altitude: 2021 showed a slightly deeper fruit register and more textural grip; 2022 read as elegant and vibrant , with airy red berries, a faint citrus twist and white-pepper lift.
1520“Cru Cielo” 2022 (first release) - Pinot Noir, Grenache, Pinot d'Aunis - An ultra-high-altitude debut: pale, perfumed and feather-light, with red-berry brightness, gentle spice and floral top notes; production is tiny.
Centenario 2021 - Nerello Mascalese (old vines) Concentrated yet poised, carrying a savoury lava-sand thread and powder-fine tannins.
The tasting ran 11:00–17:00. For allocations and trade follow-up, please contact Oeno Trade.
CONTACT [Sid Rajeswaren Chief Operating Officer]
COMPANY [Oeno Group]
PHONE [+44 20 3885 1033]
EMAIL [...]
WEB [ ]
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment