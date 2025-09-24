LLYC Unveils Future-Focused Brand Vision 'Partners For What's Next' On Its 30Th Anniversary

The firm is dedicated to being a reliable partner in creativity and innovation, helping clients grow and safeguard their business.



MADRID, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LLYC is celebrating 30 years of continued growth. Staying true to its spirit of constant evolution, the Marketing and Corporate Affairs firm is starting a new chapter with the launch of “Partners for What's Next.” This brand statement clearly articulates its value proposition: to be a trusted partner in creativity, influence, and innovation, helping clients grow and protect their businesses.

With Partners for What's Next, LLYC reinforces its ambition to lead the way in anticipating market shifts, helping companies and organizations make bold decisions in the face of major challenges across marketing, corporate communications, advertising creativity, and public affairs.

“The 30-year milestone is the perfect time to look ahead, gain momentum, and push forward," said Alejandro Romero , Partner and Global CEO at LLYC. "This is the best moment for us to dream big about the future, refine our goals, explore fresh business opportunities, and foster a stronger company culture. With so much uncertainty in the world right now, brands are looking for partners who have a bold vision and can deliver real, impactful solutions.”

A narrative for what's next

Partners for What's Next is a future-facing narrative - a strategic platform that brings together the firm's commercial efforts, editorial content, and internal culture under one cohesive message.

This initiative reflects the brand's evolution toward a more expressive, flexible, modern, and global verbal and visual identity. It stays true to LLYC's DNA while aligning with the challenges of tomorrow. It's not starting from scratch - it builds on recent campaigns, such as The Next Mindset, which already called for a shift in how we think about present and future challenges.

Why now?

The world is undergoing deep transformations across business, society, and the communications industry itself. Today's context - shaped by technology, new consumer demands, increasing polarization, and rising pressure on brands - means companies need strategic partners, not just service providers. Through Partners for What's Next, LLYC invites clients to view the present through a different lens, to ask tougher questions, bring fresh ideas to the table, and co-create solutions that make them more resilient, memorable, and relevant.

LLYC remains the leading and most trusted communications firm in Spain - the most well-known, respected, and active in new business development. It also ranks highest in the market for quality of service, strategic communications planning, and integrated services, according to the PR SCOPE SPAIN 2025/2026 report. Additionally, LLYC was recognized as the“Best Communications Consultancy in Europe” at the prestigious PRWeek Global Awards.

About LLYC

LLYC (BME:LLYC) is a global Marketing and Corporate Affairs consulting firm that partners with its clients in creativity, influence, and innovation to enhance and protect the value of their businesses, turning every day into an opportunity to grow their brands.



Founded in 1995, LLYC is present in the United States (Miami, New York, Washington, DC, Grand Rapids, Detroit, St. Louis and Phoenix), Argentina, Brazil (São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro), Brussels, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal and Spain (Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia).

LLYC ranks among the 35 largest firms in its sector worldwide, according to PRWeek and PRovoke. The firm was named Best Consultancy in Europe in 2025 by the PRWeek Global Awards, and Consultancy of the Year in Latin America in 2023 by PRovoke.

Press contact:

Kincade Ayers

...al