Certified Daily Money Manager® Launches Budget Prep Package, Joins Age Better! Fair

Helping advisors, clients, and seniors: SDS Smart Daily Services unveils Budget Prep Package and exhibits at the Age Better! Fair.

- Rita Kuehnis, Certified Daily Money Manager® (CDMM®)VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Certified Daily Money ManagerExpands Support with New Budget Prep Package and Community Presence at Age Better FairSDS Smart Daily Services LLC, led by Certified Daily Money Manager(CDMM) Rita Kuehnis, recently introduced its new Budget Prep Package , a service designed to support financial advisors and their clients in Clark County and the Portland/Vancouver Metro area. The package streamlines preparation by organizing financial statements and reports, saving advisors valuable time and allowing clients to make the most of their planning meetings.Kuehnis emphasizes the company's collaborative approach:“We're passionate about being part of a client's financial 'power team.' By working closely with financial advisors and handling the prep work, we give advisors more time for strategy, while helping clients walk into meetings confident and prepared.”For clients, the benefit goes beyond organization. Partnering with a Daily Money Manager means less paperwork, more peace of mind, and more time for what matters most - whether that's family, career, or enjoying retirement.SDS Smart Daily Services will also be an exhibitor at the upcoming Age Better! Resource Fair in Portland, OR, on October 5, 2025. The event connects seniors and their families with trusted services and resources, offering music, speakers, and a vaccination clinic. Admission is free, and the event will run from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton, located near the Lloyd Center. Visitors can learn about fraud prevention, financial organization, and how a Daily Money Manager can support independence and confidence in daily financial matters.Since relocating to Vancouver in 2024, SDS Smart Daily Services has expanded its footprint across Clark County and the Portland/Vancouver Metro area, strengthening partnerships with financial advisors and senior-serving professionals. As the region's only Certified Daily Money Manager, Kuehnis brings unique expertise to clients by supporting them with daily financial tasks, guiding them through life transitions, and helping reduce their risk of fraud.About SDS Smart Daily ServicesFounded in 2017, SDS Smart Daily Services LLC helps clients achieve financial peace of mind by ensuring bills are paid on time, documents are organized, and fraud risks are minimized. Owner Rita Kuehnis, a Certified Daily Money Managerand member of the American Association of Daily Money Managers, is the only CDMMserving the Portland/Vancouver Metro area. The business is licensed, insured, and bonded.“More peace of mind, less paperwork”For more information, visit

