Molecular Diagnostics Technologies And Global Markets, Forecast To 2030 - PCR And NGS Technologies Propel Market Growth

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Molecular Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global molecular diagnostics market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating an increase from $23 billion in 2025 to $42.6 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%.

This expansion is driven by advances in technologies including PCR, NGS, in situ hybridization, and liquid biopsies, each contributing to innovations in clinical diagnostics, treatment monitoring, and risk assessment. Among these, PCR stands out as a proven and cost-effective method, while advances in sequencing are paving the way for preventive care.

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

The market's trajectory is influenced by several factors, including stringent regulatory policies and high costs that could restrain growth. Nevertheless, there are promising opportunities in the development of companion diagnostics for personalized therapies and the expansion of point-of-care testing.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis of the global molecular diagnostics market, including revenue data for 2024 and projections up to 2030. It offers segmentation based on technology, product and service, and application types, alongside a geographic analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Segmentation details include analyses of consumables, instruments, software, and services from a product and service perspective. Technological segments focus on PCR, NGS, in situ hybridization, and other advanced methodologies. Applications span infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing, and identity assessments.

The report also sheds light on market dynamics, opportunities, technological advances, and regulatory impacts, enriched by insights from Porter's Five Forces model and a global supply chain analysis. Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) developments are also examined, alongside a patent analysis that highlights key innovations.

Concluding with a competitive analysis, the report profiles key market players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corp., bioMerieux, Exact Sciences Corp., and Hologic Inc., detailing their market shares, strategic alliances, mergers, acquisitions, and funding efforts.

The report includes:



Comprehensive data tables and market analysis

Market trend evaluations from 2022 to 2030

Revenue prospects by product, technology, and region

Insights into market dynamics, regulatory influences, and eco-friendly practices

Strategic analysis based on Porter's Five Forces Profiles of leading companies with detailed market strategies

