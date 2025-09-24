Molecular Diagnostics Technologies And Global Markets, Forecast To 2030 - PCR And NGS Technologies Propel Market Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|142
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$23 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$42.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Profiled
- Abbott Agilent Technologies Inc. BD bioMerieux Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. Danaher Corp. Exact Sciences Corp. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Hologic Inc. Illumina Inc. Myriad Genetics Inc. Qiagen Revvity Siemens Healthineers AG Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
