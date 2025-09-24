The Los Angeles Tribune Aligns With Rare Media TV To Launch Ground Breaking Conscious Media Partnership

Akira Chan

Renee Airya

Rare Media TV Brings Its Signature Vision to New Co-Production with the Los Angeles Tribune

- Akira Chan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a landmark creative partnership, The Los Angeles Tribune and Rare Media TV-known for its pioneering approach to conscious storytelling-have joined forces to co-produce the upcoming documentary Pillars of Power : The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness. Merging journalistic legacy with cinematic innovation, the alliance represents a shared commitment to storytelling that awakens, empowers, and elevates.

Rare Media TV is a trailblazing storytelling studio known for its soulful narratives and transformational films. With a deep focus on consciousness, purpose, and truth, the company has emerged as a force in visionary media. At the helm is director and founder Akira Chan , whose work bridges timeless wisdom and modern insight, delivering immersive, emotionally resonant experiences that go far beyond the screen.

In addition to leading Rare Media TV, Akira Chan is also the co-founder and Head of Production at Earth Speed Media, a creative venture launched with actor and environmentalist Adrian Grenier, star of HBO's Entourage. Through Earth Speed, Chan has produced transformative content in collaboration with globally recognized organizations including Chopra Global, Mindvalley, Genius Network, Abundance 360, and TED-further amplifying his commitment to conscious storytelling at scale.

“At The Los Angeles Tribune, we believe media has the power to shape minds, open hearts, and lead cultural evolution,” said Moe Rock, CEO of The Los Angeles Tribune.“This alignment with Rare Media TV is a declaration of our shared values. Together, we are building a new paradigm in media, one that informs, transforms, and inspires a higher standard for conscious media.”

This alliance marks a powerful convergence between two mission-aligned platforms-both dedicated to elevating global consciousness through truth-centered content. By uniting the Tribune's 100-year legacy in journalism with Rare Media TV's visionary creative direction, Pillars of Power is poised to become a cultural statement.

“Partnering with The Los Angeles Tribune is deeply intentional-it's a values alignment,” said Akira Chan, founder of Rare Media TV.“We are aligned in our belief that storytelling is sacred. This collaboration is about what matters – truth, transformations and the kind of media that moves people at a soul level.”

Executive produced and co-directed by Moe Rock and Dawna Campbell, Pillars of Power gathers together some of the world's most influential voices in personal transformation. Featuring thought leaders and powerful insights from Marie Diamond, John Assaraf, Dr. John Demartini, Dr. Joe Vitale, Jerry Sargeant, Jagadeesh Paramahangsa, Ken Honda, and Sharon Lechter, the film dismantles the illusion that success is external, and redefines achievement as a state of energetic alignment with one's highest truth.

Pillars of Power: The Hidden Secret Behind Achieving Greatness is set for global release in 2026, with red-carpet premieres in Los Angeles, California and Tokyo, Japan. Audiences worldwide are invited to experience a cinematic journey that dares to ask: Could it be that everything you've been seeking... is already you?

About Rare Media TV

Rare Media TV is a conscious media studio dedicated to producing transformational films and original content that awaken, inspire, and elevate. Founded by husband and wife team, Akira Chan and Renee Airya, the studio specializes in storytelling that bridges ancient wisdom and modern insight-crafting cinematic experiences that resonate at the soul level. With a focus on truth, purpose, and inner power, Rare Media TV creates narratives that challenge convention and invite audiences into deeper alignment with who they are and what they're here to do. To connect with Rare Media:

About The Los Angeles Tribune

The Los Angeles Tribune is a legacy media brand reimagined for the modern era. With roots dating back over a century, the Tribune has evolved into a platform for thought leadership, innovation, and conscious communication. Dedicated to truth-centered journalism and community empowerment, the Tribune amplifies voices that inspire change, elevate awareness, and challenge the status quo. Through print, digital, and live experiences, the organization remains committed to building a more informed, awakened, and purpose-driven society. To learn more:

Dawna Campbell

The Los Angeles Tribune

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.