Newsweek And Statista Reveal America's Best Nursing Homes 2026
For families making one of life's most important decisions - selecting a trusted nursing home for themselves or a loved one - access to reliable information is crucial. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more than 15,000 Medicare- or Medicaid-certified nursing homes serve 1.2 million residents in the United States.
This year's ranking is built on four key pillars: performance data, peer recommendations, accreditations, and resident satisfaction, with clinical performance data carrying increased weight to reflect the growing emphasis on measurable health outcomes. For the first time, vaccination rates have been added as a quality measure.
“Finding the right nursing home can profoundly impact health outcomes and quality of life,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek.“The facilities on this list have demonstrated excellence in clinical quality, patient satisfaction, and overall resident care.”
Among those honored this year are Gilroy Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center (California), Swiss Village Retirement Community (Indiana), Actors Fund Home (New Jersey), and NHC HealthCare – Place Cool Springs (Tennessee).
To view the full list of America's Best Nursing Homes 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: newsweek/americas-best-nursing-homes-2026
