National Black College Alumni Hall Of Fame Celebrates 40Th Anniversary With 2025 Inductees

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. will host its 40th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, September 27, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta. The ceremony will be hosted by award-winning journalists Monica Pearson and Kevin Frazier, co-host of Entertainment Tonight, serving as Mistress and Master of Ceremonies, respectively.The Foundation announces its 2025 class of HBCU graduates who will join over 300 previous inductees:Arts: Dr. Myles R. Cunningham, III, Virginia State University – Award-winning host, producer, and cultural strategist known for BET's College Hill and championing HBCU representation through media and mentorship.Athletics: Dr. Richard Barnett (posthumously), Tennessee State University – Legendary basketball player who led the Tigers to three consecutive national championships and won two NBA titles with the New York Knicks before dedicating his life to education.Business: Latica Archie-Oliver, Claflin University – Chief Inclusion & Belonging Officer at Gap Inc., pioneering diversity initiatives across global corporations including Citi, Tiffany & Co., and advancing the CROWN Act.Community Service: Daphney Aileen Young, Dillard University – AARP Senior Program Specialist and co-founder of Le Sanctuary, Inc., who has awarded over $50,000 in scholarships to young women while championing advocacy for adults 50+.Education: Dr. Juliet King, Benedict College – Co-founder of Coral Reef Montessori Academy, Florida's first Montessori charter school, and first Black recipient of the American Montessori Society's Living Legacy Award.Entertainment: Stephen A. Smith, Winston-Salem State University – ESPN's influential voice in sports commentary, serving as Executive Producer and Host of The Stephen A. Smith ShowTM, lead commentator on First Take, and CEO of Straight Shooter Media.Faith/Theology: Rev. Edward S. Reynolds, Morris Brown College – Pastor of Midway Missionary Baptist Church for 25 years and former Associate Pastor at historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, recognized civil rights advocate and public theologian.Government: Freeman Holifield, Sr., Alabama A&M University – U.S. Army veteran who broke barriers as one of the first African American officers in Huntsville Police Department and achieved historic leadership milestones in federal service.Industry: Douglas Gantt, South Carolina State University – Current Chairman of SC State's Board of Trustees with over 30 years in pharmaceutical sales and global security leadership, driving research expansion and increased state funding.Law: Kimberly Bullock Gatling, Esq., North Carolina A&T State University – Partner and Chief Cultural Engagement Officer at Fox Rothschild LLP, serving as U.S. Registered Patent Attorney and Certified Trademark Specialist.Lifetime Achievement: Lt. Gen. Marvin D. & Mrs. June E. Brailsford, Prairie View A&M University – General Brailsford's 33-year Army career culminated as Deputy Commanding General overseeing Gulf War logistics, while June enriched communities through arts and education.Medicine: Dr. Warren Allen Jones, Dillard University – Distinguished family physician, retired U.S. Navy Medical Corps Captain, and first African American President of the American Academy of Family Physicians, dedicated to eliminating health disparities.Science: Dr. William E. Bennett, Lincoln University of PA – Pioneering biomedical scientist whose immunology research and leadership at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services advanced public health and medical science globally.Chairman's Award: Felica W. Coney, Southern University and A&M College – Vice President at Google overseeing global server operations, with 30 years of leadership at Walmart, Collins Aerospace, and Procter & Gamble driving automation and digitization advances.The Induction Ceremony anchors the 40th Annual NBCA Hall of Fame Weekend, featuring The Competition of Black College Queens, Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. HBCU Golf Classic, Legacy of Leaders Alumni Honors, and empowerment workshops for HBCU alumni and students.The NBCA Hall of Fame Foundation serves as a catalyst for ensuring the stability, strength, and excellence of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. For more information, visit . Instagram:@nbcahalloffame.For media inquiries please contact:Merral JacksonEmail: ...Ashley GabbEmail: ...

