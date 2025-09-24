NCW To Hold Public Hearing For Women Of Jammu On September 26
The event will be held at Panchayat Bhawan, Railway Complex, Jammu in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, from 12 noon onwards, and will be presided over by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.
Senior officials including the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, and other administrative officers are expected to participate actively to provide immediate solutions to cases raised during the hearing.
According to the NCW, the hearing is intended to resolve long-pending cases and extend on-the-spot support to women facing difficulties.
“The Commission is committed to empowering women and safeguarding their rights. Through this public hearing, we aim to provide instant relief wherever possible,” the statement said.
During her day-long visit to Jammu, Chairperson Rahatkar will also review women's welfare issues with senior administrative and police officials.
The Commission will further launch training sessions under its YASHODA AI programme, designed to impart knowledge of Artificial Intelligence to women across the country, empowering them digitally.
In addition, the NCW will organise a campus outreach programme in Jammu to raise awareness among the youth about gender equality and women's rights.
The Commission has urged women from Jammu and nearby districts to participate in the hearing and present their grievances.
“Every effort will be made to provide prompt justice to each woman who comes forward,” the NCW said, adding that further information about participation can be obtained by contacting 7011972862.
Notably, the NCW earlier this month did a similar initiative in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh on September 18.
During her one-day visit to Mirzapur, she also held a review meeting with senior administrative and police officers. Alongside the hearing, the Commission also conducted a special awareness programme on nutrition for women.
"The NCW has urged women from Mirzapur and neighbouring areas to participate in the hearing and present their grievances directly before the Commission," the statement had said.
