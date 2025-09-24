Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Micron Stock Draws Investor Attention As Wall Street Praises Q4 Print, Outlook

Micron Stock Draws Investor Attention As Wall Street Praises Q4 Print, Outlook


2025-09-24 10:12:09
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a surge in bullish sentiment from Wall Street analysts following a robust fourth-quarter (Q4) earnings report that exceeded market expectations on both results and guidance. 

The company's revenue of $11.32 billion and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.03 both exceed the analysts' consensus estimates of $11.11 billion and $2.86, respectively, as per Fiscal AI data. Micron anticipates a Q1 revenue of $12.50 billion, plus or minus $300 million, against an estimate of $11.68 billion.

Several firms raised their price targets on the chipmaker, citing growing demand in data centers, positive pricing trends, and momentum in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) products.

Piper Sandler lifted its price target to $200 from $165, maintaining an 'Overweight' rating, as per TheFly. The firm noted Micron's earnings and forward outlook topped forecasts, driven by solid DRAM demand and stronger-than-expected gross margins. 

Notably, Micron revealed that its 2026 HBM capacity is nearly sold out, suggesting strong future demand for its high-performance memory products.

Needham also raised its price target to $200 from $150 and reiterated a 'Buy' rating. The firm highlighted consistent strength in the data center segment, along with improved performance in other markets.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN24092025007385015968ID1110105563

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search