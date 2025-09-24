Beacon Hill Shooting: What We Know About Shooter As Boston Cops Shoot 'Naked Man' Brandishing 'Large Knife'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A "naked man" brandishing a“large knife” was shot by Boston police after they responded to a break-in complaint at a business in the Beacon Hill district, CBS News reported. The incident happened on Mount Vernon Street before 6 am.

Boston Police Superintendent Paul McLaughlin stated officers were first alerted to an active break-in. When they arrived, they saw a man wielding a“large knife” in a back alley. According to McLaughlin, the officers involved in the incident were taken to the hospital for evaluation as part of routine protocol.

Beacon hill shooting: Here's what we know about shooter

The individual was described as“unclothed" and McLaughlin mentioned that three officers attempted to subdue him using their electronic stun guns but were unsuccessful.

As per a report by wcvb, McLaughlin said,“An officer dispatched his department-issued Taser, striking the suspect to no avail. Officers then discharged their department issued firearms multiple times, striking the individual.”

McLaughlin added that the officers then fired multiple shots at the man, though it is still unclear exactly how many rounds were discharged.

After receiving help from the officers, the man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The identity of the man involved in the shooting has not been disclosed.

“I just woke up to the sound of a gun ," wcvb quoted a resident as saying. Another shared,“Unreal. It wouldn't happen in this neighborhood.”

Boston police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 617-343-4470.

