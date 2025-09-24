Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:05 AM EST - Lithium Americas Corp. : Is responding today to media reports pertaining to the status of its previously announced $2.26-billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy. The Company is in discussions with the DOE and General Motors Holdings LLC, its joint venture partner in the Thacker Pass lithium project, regarding first draw on the DOE Loan. Lithium Americas Corp. shares T are trading up $3.62 at $7.84.

