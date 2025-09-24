Lafleur Minerals Announces High-Grade Gold Assay Results And Provides Update On Beacon Gold Mill And Swanson Gold Deposit Ramp-Up Activities
|Hole-ID
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|SW-25-032
|215
|-50
|200
|311565
|5380111
|SW-25-033
|215
|-50
|200
|311693
|5380807
|SW-25-034
|180
|-50
|200
|310434
|5381275
|SW-25-035
|180
|-50
|200
|310153
|5381390
|SW-25-036
|180
|-50
|200
|309981
|5381440
|SW-25-037
|180
|-50
|200
|309459
|5378085
|SW-25-038
|210
|-50
|285
|308759
|5376922
|SW-25-039
|200
|-50
|240
|307363
|5375867
|SW-25-040
|200
|-50
|204
|307424
|5375893
|SW-25-041
|200
|-50
|201
|307483
|5375900
|SW-25-042
|200
|-50
|231
|307445
|5375972
|SW-25-043
|200
|-50
|225
|307782
|5376159
|SW-25-044
|200
|-50
|207
|307693
|5377050
|SW-25-045
|200
|-50
|201
|306789
|5376269
|SW-25-046
|200
|-50
|240
|306831
|5376033
|SW-25-047
|200
|-50
|201
|306806
|5375641
|SW-25-048
|180
|-50
|237
|308710
|5380121
|SW-25-049
|180
|-50
|234
|308056
|5380009
|SW-25-050
|180
|-50
|237
|307831
|5380568
|SW-25-051
|180
|-50
|201
|307946
|5381496
|SW-25-052
|225
|-50
|282
|319313
|5368164
|SW-25-053
|225
|-50
|204
|318986
|5368052
|SW-25-054
|225
|-50
|216
|319076
|5368177
|SW-25-055
|225
|-50
|237
|319142
|5368298
|Drill collar coordinates in UTM NAD83, Zone 18
Table 2: Significant assay results table from recent drilling at the Swanson and Bartec targets
|Hole-ID
|
| From
(m)
| To
(m)
| Length
(m)
| Grade
(Au g/t)
|Target Area
|SW-25-032
|
|No Significant Results
|Swanson
|SW-25-033
|
|29.55
|30.90
|1.35
|7.47
|Swanson
|SW-25-033
|
|184.85
|185.4
|0.55
|0.60
|Swanson
|SW-25-033
|
|185.40
|186.70
|1.30
|1.96
|Swanson
|SW-25-034
|
|51.45
|52.55
|1.10
|1.87
|Swanson
|SW-25-034
|
|181.15
|182.15
|1.00
|7.68
|Swanson
|SW-25-035
|
|56.45
|57.40
|0.95
|2.25
|Swanson
|SW-25-035
|
|168.60
|169.45
|0.85
|0.56
|Swanson
|SW-25-036
|
|196.25
|197.10
|0.85
|0.52
|Swanson
|SW-25-037
|
|132.55
|136.10
|3.55
|1.15
|Bartec
|SW-25-037
|Incl.
|132.55
|132.90
|0.35
|9.06
|Bartec
|SW-25-037
|
|158.00
|159.00
|1.00
|17.80
|Bartec
|SW-25-037
|
|178.30
|178.90
|0.60
|0.50
|Bartec
|SW-25-037
|
|187.50
|188.90
|1.40
|0.76
|Bartec
|Reported intervals are drilled core lengths (true widths have not yet been determined)
SAMPLING, QAQC, AND LABORATORY ANALYSIS SUMMARY
All core logging and sampling completed by LaFleur Minerals as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Swanson were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of LaFleur Minerals.
ENGAGEMENT OF MARKETING AND INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRMS
The Company is also pleased to announce various strategic marketing and investor relations engagements (the " Engagements ") with arms-length independent contractors and agencies, with the aim of developing the Company's communication strategy and strengthening exposure to a wider audience.
A service agreement dated August 6, 2025 has been executed by the Company with CEO Technologies Ltd. (" CEO "), a subsidiary of EarthLabs Inc. and a leading investor social network in junior resource and venture stocks (the " CEO Agreement "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the CEO Service Agreement, CEO has agreed to provide advertising services, news distribution and promotional content through digital channels to a targeted investor audience for the Company. The services may include company profile, banner advertisements served on desktop and mobile, news features, placements, videos, email sponsorships and Inside The Boardroom Video Interviews. The CEO Service Agreement remains in effect for 12 months ending on August 6, 2026, the campaign period, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the CEO Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by CEO, the Company has agreed to provide CEO with a cash fee of CAD $95,000 plus applicable GST. CEO and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. CEO's business is located at 1040 Palmerston Avenue, West Vancouver, British Columbia, V7S 2J3, Canada, the email contact is ... and its phone number is 604-687-3119.
A service agreement dated September 10, 2025 has been executed by the Company with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. ("Pinnacle Digest") (the "Pinnacle Service Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Pinnacle Service Agreement, Pinnacle Digest will conduct, produce, edit and distribute, via PinnacleDigest's weekly email newsletter, YouTube channel and website at , a video about the Company which will include an interview with the Company's CEO or Chairman, b-roll and additional footage related to the Company and the gold industry. The Pinnacle Service Agreement remains in effect for 4 months, with services commencing October 1, 2025, through February 1, 2026, and will not automatically renew. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Pinnacle Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Pinnacle Digest, the Company has agreed to provide Pinnacle Digest with a cash fee of CAD $100,000 plus GST. Pinnacle Digest owns 156,000 common shares of Lafleur Minerals Inc. Pinnacle Digest also owns 166,666 common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.45 until October 4, 2026, and 156,000 common share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.75 until September 19, 2027. Pinnacle Digest's business is located at 300 - 1550 5 Street SW, Calgary, B 1K3 Canada, and the email contact is Aaron Hoddinott at ... .
The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE). The FSE is one of the world's leading international stock exchanges by revenue, profitability, and market capitalization and is the largest of Germany's stock exchanges.
Having been admitted to the FSE, LaFleur Minerals is making submission for listing on Tradegate, which, upon acceptance, will increase trading access for investors in Australasia and Asia amongst others.
QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT AND DATA VERIFICATION
All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101. The QP has verified the analytical data underlying the drilling assay results disclosed in this release by reviewing the Company's QAQC protocols, core and sample logs, original assay certificates, and assay database.
About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.
