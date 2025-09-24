Supreme Judiciary Council Concludes Specialized Gulf Workshop On Human Rights In Justice Administration

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council, in cooperation with the United Nations Human Rights Training and Documentation Centre for South-West Asia and the Arab Region, concluded Wednesday a specialized Gulf regional workshop entitled "Human Rights in the Administration of Justice."

The workshop was held from Sep. 22-24, with the participation of a select group of judges from the State of Qatar and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The workshop aimed to enhance Gulf judicial cooperation and exchange expertise at the regional and international levels, through an integrated academic and training program that included sessions on international principles and standards related to human rights in the administration of justice, fair trial mechanisms, and the basic guarantees associated with them.

The workshop also included discussions of national experiences in integrating international agreements and treaties into judicial rulings, and the exchange of best practices, which contributes to consolidating judicial independence and enhancing its efficiency.

The sessions addressed the key contemporary challenges facing the judiciary, particularly the use of artificial intelligence in judicial work, cyber investigations, and the impact of technology on justice and human rights.

Participants also discussed UNESCO's global training tools for harnessing artificial intelligence to promote the rule of law, during extensive discussions that brought together national expertise and international references.

The Supreme Judiciary Council affirmed that emphasized the workshop falls within its strategic vision to develop justice systems and enhance their institutional efficiency by enhancing judicial capabilities and qualifying them to deal with modern and complex cases.

This will consolidate the principles of the rule of law and the protection of rights, and strengthen the State of Qatar's position as a regional center for justice and human rights, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of certificates to participants, amid widespread praise for the quality of the scientific content and discussions, which contributed to building a solid knowledge base that supports the development of judicial work in the region.