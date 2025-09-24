Child Custody & Visitation Remains Top Category For Legalmatch Q3 Case Submissions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reno, Nevada, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quarterly review of which legal category receives the most case submissions to LegalMatch reveals that Child Custody & Visitation remains the most frequently submitted category of cases for which clients are seeking legal representation. This case submission category was highest in Q1 and Q2 of this year as well, which highlights a persistent need for legal assistance in the area of Family Law .





This ongoing demand is tied to several underlying factors. Co-parenting challenges and post-divorce complexities are often emotionally charged, involving disagreements about the child's best interest. Below are some common legal issues faced by clients who submit Child Custody and Visitation cases to the LegalMatch platform:







Communication: This can include disputes over communication methods, styles, frequency, etc., between the parents.

Conflicting Parenting Styles: Parents often disagree on discipline styles, education, healthcare, religion, and extracurricular activities.

Enforcement: There can be issues with enforcing existing custody orders, for example, visitation rights and parental responsibilities. Relocation: Oftentimes, one parent will want to move far away, which complicates visitation schedules and the child's best interest.





"There are many legal complexities that are involved with co-parenting and divorce that parents aren't aware of or will struggle with. It is in the child's best interest, always, to seek legal counsel to ensure a favorable custody and visitation agreement and/or modification," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.





Families wrestling with Child Custody & Visitation decisions are urged to utilize online legal resources available, like , the nation's most widely recognized attorney-client matching platform. Families can be matched for free with Child Custody & Visitation Attorney who are experienced in all aspects of Family Law. LegalMatch is here to provide resources that families need to thrive.





About



LegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

CONTACT: Media Contact Ken LaMance ... (415) 946-0856