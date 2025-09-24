World Championship Medal-Winning Skaters Felicitated By Sports Minister Mandaviya
Marking a watershed moment for Indian skating, the national team achieved its best-ever performance, securing five medals (three gold, two bronze) and placing 5th among more than 40 nations.
A series of firsts marked this historic outing: India's first senior medal at a Speed Skating World Championship, its first gold in the junior category, and the highest medal tally India has ever achieved at the Worlds.
“These historic medals at the World Championships show that our youth are conquering new frontiers, be it in mainstream or emerging sports. I wholeheartedly congratulate our athletes, coaches, support staff, and the Roller-Skating Federation of India for bringing glory to Bharat with this remarkable performance,” Dr. Mandaviya said while felicitating the skaters.
At the championships, the 22-year-old Anandkumar Velkumar made history by becoming the first Indian to win a senior medal, claiming two gold medals. His first gold came in the 1000m sprint event, while he secured his next in the 42,195 km marathon. Additionally, he added a bronze medal to his collection after finishing third in the 500m Sprint.
While 18-year-old Krish Sharma won India's first-ever junior gold in the 1000m Sprint event, Anish Raj, 17, bagged a bronze in the Junior Men's One Lap Sprint.
In all, 20 Indian athletes participated in the 73rd Inline Speed Skating World Championships 2025. The contingent included four senior men, four senior women, five junior men, and seven junior women competing in a championship with 42 events, covering both senior and junior categories, and featuring over 40 participating countries.
