Choosing The Right SUV: Why Lifestyle Matters
James Bell, Head of Corporate Communications at Kia America , says lifestyle plays a big role in the decision.
“People often think all SUVs and crossovers are the same, but they are not. Traditional SUVs are built on truck platforms and are designed for towing and off-road capability. Crossovers share more with cars, which means better fuel economy and a smoother ride,” Bell said.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
The SUV segment continues to evolve with gasoline, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models now widely available. For example, the Kia Sportage is offered in all three versions, showing how a single model can be adapted for drivers who want efficiency, capability or a balance of both.
“There's no one-size-fits-all SUV. Some are built for families; others for road trips or city driving. The trick is finding the one that makes sense for how you'll really use it,” Bell said.
Industry analysts point out that new and redesigned SUVs are arriving with more choices in powertrains, including hybrid and fully electric models. That means shoppers will have more opportunities than ever to find the right fit for their needs.CONTACT: Media contact: Brian Devenny ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment