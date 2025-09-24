Nxgen Brands Finalizes Acquisition Of High-Performing Turnkey Business, Citing Significant Untapped Growth Potential

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) today announced the official closing of its acquisition of a fully operational turnkey business. The new acquisition, operating within an exciting, unique, and ever-growing industry, is already demonstrating remarkable performance that has significantly surpassed initial expectations. This immediate success provides a strong foundation for the company's strategic growth initiatives, which are poised to unlock even greater value.

Analyzing Immediate Performance and Untapped Value

The acquisition's immediate high-level performance serves as a robust validation of its intrinsic value, achieved even before the implementation of NxGen's strategic enhancements. These initial results highlight a robust operational core and a highly receptive market, signaling substantial potential for future expansion under new leadership.

The business is currently demonstrating impressive daily metrics:



Daily Order Volume: An astonishing 40 orders per day. Daily Revenue: Ranging from $4,000 to $8,000.

This strong performance was achieved despite significant operational limitations under previous ownership, which NxGen has identified as key areas for immediate value creation.

Identified Opportunities for Growth



Lack of Advertising: The business operated without any advertising initiatives, relying solely on its existing market position. No Digital Presence: There was no consumer website or the associated digital tools necessary to engage a wider customer base and streamline operations.

By leveraging its expertise in digital strategy and marketing, the NxGen team is poised to unlock the acquisition's full potential and significantly expand its market reach.

Strategic Roadmap for Future Growth

With the acquisition complete, NxGen Brands is implementing a forward-looking plan to capitalize on the identified opportunities and secure a strong market position. The company will leverage its team's expertise to scale operations, enhance brand visibility, and drive long-term, sustainable revenue growth.

NxGen's multi-pronged strategy includes the following core initiatives:

The company will actively work to expand its client list while simultaneously exploring new sales platforms to diversify revenue streams and reach new market segments.A core focus will be placed on developing innovative new products that meet evolving consumer demands and solidify the company's position as an industry leader.NxGen will design and launch a comprehensive, strategic advertising plan that utilizes influencers and modern marketing channels to build brand awareness and drive sales.

This strategic execution underscores NxGen's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its employees and shareholders.

A Message from Leadership

Marjorie Schaefer, CEO of NxGen Brands, Inc., expressed her confidence in the acquisition's strategic value: "I feel confident with this new business; a turnkey operation is a rare opportunity that we could turn into a very successful business for many years to come.”

The CEO's statement reflects the company's enthusiasm and solidifies its commitment to keeping stakeholders informed as this new chapter unfolds.

To better reflect the company's new direction, please disregard all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's X account, @NGen_Brands . To improve communication with our shareholders, please email us at ... . The Company's new website is . All information can be verified at . We will be providing more updates for our shareholders as the company moves in a new direction.

